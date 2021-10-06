New Delhi, October 6: The grand celebrations of Mysuru Dasara will commence tomorrow on October 7 with the beginning of Navratri. The ten-day long festival is celebrated with much jest and devotion during the Navratri and culminates on Vijaydashmi which falls on October 15 this year. People in large numbers visit the city to witness the grand celebration, however amid coronavirus scare the state government has capped the number of attendees this year. A strict COVID-19 protocol has been implemented to check the spread of virus during the festivities. Mysuru Dasara 2021: Date, Significance, Rituals, Covid-19 Guidelines.

However, the devotees can watch the live streaming of rituals, celebrations and processions online. People can witness all the events while sitting at their respective homes through online platforms starting from the inauguration at Chamundi Hill on October 7 till the Jamboo Savaari Procession and flower offering on Vijaydashmi on October 15, 2021. This has been done to avoid huge crowds at the annual celebration amid coronavirus outbreak. Mysuru Dasara 2021 Guidelines: Karnataka Govt Issues Instructions for 10-Day Festival Amid COVID-19 Scare; Check Here to Know What's Allowed And What's Not.

Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Mysuru Dasara Celebrations 2021:

Devotees can watch the live streaming of the grand celebrations of the Mysuru Dasara festivals on the official website of the event at mysoredasara.gov.in. People can also watch the live events on the YouTube channel and well as on its official page on Facebook.

Watch Live Streaming Of Mysuru Dasara Celebrations 2021 on YouTube Here:

Main Event Details Of Mysuru Dasara Celebrations 2021:

Event Date Time Inauguration at Chamundi Hill October 7 8:15 AM to 8:45 AM Vijaya Dashami- Jamboo Savaari Procession (Nandi Dhwaja Pooja) October 15 4:36 PM to 4:46 PM Vijaya Dashami -Jamboo Savaari Procession (Flower Offerings) October 15 5 PM to 5:30 PM

Mysuru Dasara is celebrated on grand scale every year. During the annual celebration, a grand procession of the goddess Chamundeshwari’s idol atop an elephant is taken out from Mysore Palace through the streets of the city and ends at Bannimantapa, where the Banni tree is worshiped. However, owning to coronavirus outbreak certain restrictions have been levied upon the celebrations this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).