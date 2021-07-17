Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey on Saturday led a bike rally carrying the Victory Flame on the Foreshore Raod along the famous Dal Lake here to celebrate 50 years of India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh war.

As part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations, commemorating 50 years of victory in the 1971 war, the day's events commenced from Dargah Hazratbal, a defence spokesman said.

He said the victory flame was carried in a jet-ski and motorcycle rally led by GoC Chinar Corps (also known as 15 Corps) from Duck Park, Foreshore Road.

The motorcycle rally was joined by a cycle rally at Nishat Chowk and the victory flame was handed over by the jet-ski group to the leader of the motorcycle rally and further was handed over to cycle rally, prominent local leaders and wheel-chair sports team of Kashmir, the spokesman said.

The event was followed by the formation of '1971' by shikaras in the Dal Lake, he said.

To celebrate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh, the victory flame was carried to various parts of the Srinagar city where there was participation of more than 400 youngsters in the event in which different activities like motorcycling, cycling, skating, swimming, and shikara - 1971 formation were conducted, the spokesman said.

The event was concluded at the Lake View Golf Club where students performed and paid tribute to the war heroes of 1971, he added.

