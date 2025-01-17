Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, visited the hinterland areas of Gulabgarh sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and reviewed the security situation in the region.

"GoC White Knight Corps, along with GoC CIF (Romeo) and GoC Counter Insurgency Force Delta, visited Gulabgarh to review the prevailing security situation," the White Knight Corps said on X on Friday.

The GoC commended the unwavering commitment and dedication of the troops involved in counter-terrorism operations.

