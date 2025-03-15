Kohima, Mar 15 (PTI) The second leg of the 3,900 km 'Shaurya Yatra' bike rally from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat was flagged off at Ranagapahar military station in Dimapur district of Nagaland on Saturday.

After a grand flag-off from Vijaynagar, Arunachal Pradesh, the 15-day 'Shaurya Yatra' bike rally was ceremonially flagged off by the General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar at Rangapahar, stated a press release from the Assam Rifles.

As part of the day's events, the rally participants interacted with a retired subedar major of the Assam Rifles, who shared inspiring stories of bravery and dedication.

The rally has travelled through two states (Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland) covering 550 km and now set course for Guwahati, continuing its journey to reach Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on March 23.

Altogether 12 bike riding enthusiasts from Indian Army, Assam Rifles and locals from Arunachal Pradesh taking part in the rally interacted with ex-servicemen and thanked them for their service and their continued contribution to nation building.

The bikers will also interact with school children and motivate them to join the Indian Armed Forces.

Held under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the rally aims to promote national integration and honour the sacrifices of the armed forces while also carrying the message of unity, courage, and national pride.

