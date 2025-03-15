Mumbai, March 15: Central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission who are eagerly awaiting their DA hike could receive some good news soon. The Centre is reportedly planning to raise the dearness allowance and dearness relief for government employees and pensioners. Experts and reports suggest that the Narendra Modi-led government could announce the January dearness allowance (DA) hike in the coming week. If reports are to be believed, the Centre is likely to raise the DA by 2 per cent.

If approved, the 2 per cent hike will boost dearness allowance (DA) of central government employees and dearness relief (DR) of pensioners under the 7th pay commission. The 7th Pay Commission January DA hike, when approved, will be effective starting January 1, 2025. If the Union Cabinet approved a 2 per cent DA hike, then it will be one of the lowest dearness allowance hikes in the last seven years. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employee To Get Minimum 5 Promotion During Their Service Period? Check Latest Update.

The last time DA was raised under the 7th pay commission by 2 per cent was in July 2018, which took the dearness allowance from 7 per cent to 9 per cent. However, experts believe that the government employees could receive a DA hike of 3 to 4 per cent. However, an official announcement by the government is awaited. It must be noted that an increase in dearness allowance leads to a direct rise in gross salary and pension payouts. At present, the DA stands at 53 per cent of basic pay.

How Much DA Hike Can Be Expected?

If the Centre approves a 2 per cent DA hike, an employee with a basic pay of INR 20,000 would witness an INR 400 rise in their monthly DA, thereby leading to a corresponding increase in their overall earning. Similarly, an employee receiving INR 18,000 as basic pay will receive an additional INR 360 per month with the approval of a 2 per cent DA hike. 7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet To Approve 2% DA Hike Soon? Here's What To Expect.

The last DA hike was in October 2024, when the dearness allowance was raised by 3 per cent, thereby increasing DA from 50 per cent to 53 per cent. A final decision regarding the DA hike is expected to be taken in the Union Cabinet meeting, which is held every Wednesday.

