Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command on Saturday homage to Lance Dafadar Bharvad Mehulbhai Mepabhai who lost his life in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal while on operational duty.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, ArmyCdrNC and all ranks of Northern Command pay homage to the braveheart Lance Dafadar Bharvad Mehulbhai Mepabhai, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Northern Command stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the X post by Northern Command read.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Earlier, Chinar Corps of the Indian army also honoured the supreme sacrifice of the jawan, while expressing solidarity with the bereaved family.

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Lance Dafadar Bharvad Mehulbhai Mepabhai, while on operational duty in Ganderbal district. His courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of the Braveheart. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family and are committed to their well-being," the X post read.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, September 20, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Earlier on September 19, Chief of Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi, along with all other ranks of the Indian Army saluted the supreme sacrifice Lance Dafadar.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of the Braveheart Lance Dafadar Bharvad Mehulbhai Mepabhai, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Ganderbal district. Indian Army offers deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," Indian army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information post on X read.

Meanwhile in Manipur, the Assam rifles paid tribute to its two jawans who lost their lives in the Bishnupur terrorist attack.

According to security officials, two Assam Rifles personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed and five others have been injured in the attack.

"Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles & All Ranks of Assam Rifles pay solemn tribute to Nb Sub Shyam Gurung & Rfn Ranjit Singh Kashyap who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Manipur today and offer deep condolences to the families of our Brave Soldiers," Assam Rifles wrote on 'X'.

An official statement noted that in a brazen act of terrorism in an AFSPA-denotified area of Manipur, unidentified terrorists ambushed a vehicle-based column of the 33 Assam Rifles unit around 5:50 pm on September 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)