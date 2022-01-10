Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) A godown was gutted in a fire in suburban Byculla here on Monday but no casualty was reported, Fire Brigade officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Abandons Newborn Under Parked Car in Mira Road, Arrested.

In another incident, a fire erupted in a flat in suburban Vile Parle this morning but no one was injured. This blaze was brought under control after some time, according to the officials.

Also Read | Jallikattu 2022: Tamil Nadu Allows Traditional Bull-Taming Event This Year With COVID-19 Restrictions, Check Details.

In Byculla, the blaze erupted in a wooden godown located near Mustafa Bazar around 6 am.

This fire was doused after nearly five hours by eight fire engines, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)