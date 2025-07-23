New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): To strengthen the support for growing mental health needs of young people, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in collaboration with UNICEF and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), released a national fact sheet on adolescent and youth mental health together with a supplement training module.

The training module, titled 'I Support My Friends' was released at a national consultation in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The module is part of the already existing adolescent peer-support module under Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) programme.

The addendum responds to the urgent need of equipping adolescents with practical tools to identify signs of emotional distress, offer empathetic support, and link peers to further help, while also protecting their own boundaries and well-being.

Adapted from a UNICEF-WHO global resource, and contextualised by NIMHANS, the one-day training is built around a 'Look, Listen, Link' framework and uses interactive activities, scenario-based learning and guided reflection to foster emotional literacy, supportive communication, and responsible peer engagement.

Speaking at the launch event, Madhya Pradesh's Minister of State for Health, N Shivaji Patel, highlighted the importance of listening to and supporting young people, stating, "Adolescents today face immense pressures--be it from academics, families, or their social environments. We must create systems that allow them to speak up, be heard, and feel supported. Investing in their mental wellbeing is not just a policy priority; it is a moral responsibility and a commitment to our shared future."

Also, speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, said, "Empowering our adolescents with the tools to care for their own mental wellbeing--and that of their peers--is an investment in the future of Madhya Pradesh and the nation. With initiatives like RKSK and the new peer-support addendum, we are building a society where young people are heard, supported, and equipped to thrive."

Dr Zoya Ali Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner for Adolescent Health, MoHFW, noted that the launch of the module forms part of a wider national vision for mental health policy and practice.

She said, "India is moving toward a more integrated, youth-responsive mental health system. Our goal is to create national guidelines that empower early prevention, strengthen local systems, and support adolescents through evidence-based tools like the peer-support module."

Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, highlighted the need to begin mental health support early and embed it into everyday settings like schools and community spaces. "Given the complex mental health needs of young people, consultations like this--bringing together technical experts, youth, policymakers, decision-makers, and media--can play a vital role in addressing unmet needs and advancing the country's vision of a Viksit Bharat."

Dr Vivek Singh, Chief of Health at UNICEF India, reflected on the remarkable progress India has made on mental health in recent times. "We must move from reactive care to proactive, community-rooted mental health systems. There is also need to focus on an integrated mental health framework. UNICEF is committed to support the government on this shift through scalable, youth-led approaches."

Anil Gulati, Chief of Field Office at UNICEF Madhya Pradesh, said, "State and community systems are key to translating national mental health priorities into real change for adolescents. By fostering safe spaces, training peer supporters, and enabling frontline workers, we can ensure that every young person--regardless of where they live--has access to support, understanding, and hope."

Sessions highlighted the need for early support and reducing stigma around mental health conditions such as anxiety, low self-esteem, digital addiction, depression, and self-harm among adolescents. Discussions pointed to perception, family expectations, academic pressure, and relationship conflict as key stressors. Youth advocates from across India also shared their experiences, reinforcing the importance of creating safe, supportive spaces for young people.

The launch was attended by senior officials from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Department of School Education, and Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh, along with Dr Saloni Sidana, MD NHM MP, and Dr Syed Hubbe Ali, Health Specialist and Anil Gulati, Chief of Field Office at UNICEF Madhya Pradesh. Experts from institutions including AIIMS, TISS, NIMHANS, and the Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy participated. (ANI)

