New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Centre must listen to the veterans and inform India of the steps taken to ensure no more Indian territory is taken by China and allow an independent fact-finding mission to identify intrusion by China.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "GOI must listen to the veterans and: 1. Inform India of the steps taken to ensure no more Indian territory is taken by China. 2. Allow an independent fact-finding mission to identify incursion, intrusion and encroachment by China."

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,354 COVID-19 Cases, 73 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

Earlier, a day after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked why "China is allowed to justify the murder of 20 unarmed jawans in our territory."

"National interest is paramount. GOI's duty is to protect it. Then, 1 - Why has Status Quo Ante not been insisted on? 2 - Why is China allowed to justify the murder of 20 unarmed jawans in our territory? 3 - Why is there no mention of the territorial sovereignty of Galwan valley?" Rahul tweeted.

Also Read | Mobile Number Starting With 140 is Fake, Don't Take Calls as You May Lose Money From Bank Accounts, Warn Mumbai Police.

The situation at the India-China border became tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)