Recovered gold from 27-year-old man who arrived at Chennai airport from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs on Wednesday seized 648 grams of gold paste packed in four capsules from a passenger here at Chennai airport.

The gold was recovered from the rectum of a 27-year-old man who arrived at Chennai airport from Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates.

"Based on intelligence, Chennai Air Customs recovered and seized 648 grams of gold paste packed in four capsules, from the rectum of a 27-year-old man who arrived at Chennai airport from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates," Chennai Air Customs said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)