Cuttack, Mar 30 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Odisha's Cuttack district after gold worth over Rs 6 crore was seized from their possession, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a vehicle at the Manguli toll plaza on Thursday and seized the gold biscuits of 9.18 kg, he said.

The two persons travelling in the car were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.

