Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): Customs have seized over 300 grams of gold worth Rs 17.40 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai at the Jaipur International Airport on Saturday.

According to the customs officials, the gold was concealed inside a coffee and spice grinder machine, and three bracelets.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)