Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Fresh, clean mountain air has once again made Himachal Pradesh a magnet for tourists after Diwali. With a significantly "good" quality on the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded across the state, especially in the capital, Shimla, visitors from across India are flocking to the hills to breathe in what they describe as "pure Himalayan air."

Tourist arrivals have surged after the monsoon and the devastating rains earlier this year, giving a much-needed boost to the state's tourism industry. The pleasant post-Diwali weather, combined with low pollution levels, has enhanced the hill state's charm.

From Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Kirtan Patel, a tourist, told ANI that visiting the Himalayas felt refreshing and rejuvenating.

"It feels wonderful to be here in Himachal Pradesh, in the lap of the Himalayas," said Patel. "Initially, we found a bit of traffic, but compared to Gujarat, the air here is far better. During Diwali, we witnessed heavy pollution in our city, but there's no comparison to the fresh air here. You can literally feel the difference in breathing. The weather is pleasant, neither too cold nor too warm, and we're enjoying every moment.""I would advise all tourists to visit responsibly, maintain limits, practice sustainability, and avoid disturbing local life or nature," Patel added.

From neighbouring Uttarakhand, Anjali Gupta, who came from Dehradun, echoed similar sentiments.

"The air quality here is far better than the plains," Gupta said. "You rarely find fine dust particles in Shimla's environment. As tourists, we must be mindful of certain things--avoid making noise in soundproof zones, never throw garbage on slopes, and help maintain the peaceful environment that dates back to the British era."

"We should preserve the Himalayas and the serenity of the hills as they are," she emphasised. "I tell my friends and youngsters to drive slowly in hill stations, carry personal dustbins, keep silence, and avoid spreading pollution or litter," she said.

From Chandigarh, Vivek Khurana described Shimla as an unmatched destination for its climate and greenery.

"The weather is amazing, as always. Shimla is known for this," Khurana told ANI. "There's no comparison when it comes to air quality, it's a low-density, green area, and that's why we come here from Chandigarh. We enjoy the climate and also love to try local food."

"I'd like to remind everyone to keep the city clean and avoid pollution," he added. "Locals should also limit new construction since space is running out. What already exists should be properly maintained. Shimla remains the 'Queen of Hills' because it's still different from Delhi and Chandigarh. For us, business might take us to big cities, but Shimla is the best place to live in Himachal," he said.

Environmental experts also confirm the trend scientifically. According to Dr. Suresh Kumar Atri, Environmental Scientist at the Department of Climate Change, Government of Himachal Pradesh, the post-Diwali air quality in the state remains among the cleanest in North India.

"When we look at the Air Quality Index data of Himachal Pradesh and Shimla before and after Diwali, the results are very satisfactory," Dr. Atri told ANI.

"As per data recorded by the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board laboratories, the air pollution level in Shimla is very low, around 57 AQI, which falls in the 'good' category under national standards," he added.

"In contrast, industrial areas such as Paonta Sahib, Baddi, and Nalagarh recorded moderate AQI levels of around 110-150, primarily due to industrial activity," he added further. "Sensitive areas in and around Shimla have maintained AQI readings around 50, which is excellent," he said.

"If it rains in the coming days, the dust particles caused by the dry season and pollen will also settle, further improving air quality," Dr. Atri said. "While many northern Indian cities record AQI levels of 400-500 post-Diwali, Himachal Pradesh continues to offer fresh, healthy air. Tourists seeking health benefits should certainly visit and enjoy the clean mountain environment."

With the festive season continuing and tourists arriving from across the country, Himachal Pradesh is once again reminding the world why its mountain air has long been its biggest treasure a breath of purity amid a polluted northern skyline. (ANI)

