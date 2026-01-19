New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced a significant initiative to make emergency services in the capital more effective, swift, and technology-enabled.

Now, citizens in Delhi will no longer need to dial different helpline numbers for various types of disasters or emergencies. In any emergency, dialling 112 will ensure rapid assistance.

This initiative has been launched under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0. The aim of this initiative is to free people from the hassle of remembering multiple numbers during a crisis and to provide them with assistance more quickly.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that currently, various helpline numbers are used for emergency services, including Police (100), Fire Service (101), Ambulance/Health Services (108), Women's Helpline (181), Child Helpline (1098), Gas Leak (1906), Electricity Supply (19123), Water Supply (1916), Delhi Metro (155370), and Disaster Management/Relief Services (1077). This often leads to confusion and delays for common citizens during a crisis. Under ERSS 2.0, there will be no need to call different numbers for different emergencies. Assistance for all types of needs can be sought by dialling only 112.

According to the Chief Minister, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has declared 112 as the National Emergency Number. In view of this, Delhi is moving forward with its implementation. She explained that ERSS 2.0 is a modern Unified Signal Handling System that consolidates all emergency calls, mobile app alerts, panic buttons, SMS, and web alerts at a single Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP).

From here, depending on the nature of the emergency, Police, Fire, Ambulance, and Disaster Management services can be alerted simultaneously. In this system, help can be sought not just via calls but also through mobile apps, emergency buttons, SMS, and online platforms. This means that if a citizen is not in a position to speak during an emergency, they can still easily send a signal for help.

She pointed out that the biggest feature of ERSS 2.0 is that the system will automatically identify the caller's location as soon as a call or emergency signal is received. Consequently, the victim does not need to explain where they are located.

Once the location is received, the nearest police van, ambulance, or fire engine will be dispatched immediately from the control room. This will save crucial time during the "Golden Hour" (the initial 60 minutes) and ensure help reaches sooner.

In this new arrangement, information will reach police, fire, and medical services simultaneously through a single call, largely eliminating delays caused during emergency situations.

The Chief Minister mentioned that ERSS 2.0 will feature a modern dashboard in the control room, allowing monitoring of where an incident occurred, which vehicle has been dispatched, and how long it will take to arrive. If there is a delay, another vehicle can be sent immediately. This ensures constant monitoring of the entire operation and increases accountability.

The Chief Minister shared that the entire plan will be implemented in phases. In the first phase, all existing emergency numbers will be integrated into 112. This will be followed by technical upgrades, public awareness campaigns, training for call takers, and, finally, a system evaluation.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the purpose of this proposal is to make the emergency response system in the capital simple, fast, and reliable, thereby ensuring the safety of life and property and developing Delhi as a safe, smart, and sensitive capital.

She also mentioned that a massive public awareness campaign will be launched regarding the use of 112. Displays promoting 112 will be installed in government offices, public premises, metros, and buses.

Additionally, regular mock drills and outreach programs will be organised to test the preparedness of various departments. (ANI)

