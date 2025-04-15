Belagavi, Apr 15 (PTI) Two wagons of a goods train derailed while entering Belagavi Railway Station on Tuesday morning, disrupting train services on the route, railway authorities said.

No casualties or injuries were reported, they added.

Also Read | Poila Boishakh 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Bengalis on New Year Day, Says 'Shubho Nabo Barsho'.

The derailment occurred on the track opposite the Military Mahadev Temple on Congress Road in Belagavi. The goods train was heading towards Miraj in Maharashtra.

An accident relief train has been dispatched from Hubballli to the site to expedite restoration efforts, a statement issued by the South Western Railway said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Necesssary arrangements have been made for the affected passengers at respective stations, it said.

"The SWR General Manager and other senior officers are closely monitoring the situation and restoration is under progress. Any change in train services further will be notified," the statement read.

Belagavi railway police visited the spot and are conducting an investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)