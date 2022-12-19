Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 19 (ANI): The Google Developers Group, Jammu in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institution (JKEDI), organized first ever 'Devfest 2022' here today, as per an official statement.

Secretary Mining, Amit Sharma, who was the chief guest on the occasion, addressed and motivated a large gathering of technocrats and young software developers attending Devfest.

Amit Sharma said, "Google Developers Group Jammu can play host to some of the sharpest minds in the technology space which will provide access and skills to Jammu tech and student community."

He elaborated that the future belongs to these developers and all government departmental services are going online including the successful implementation of e-Office in all government offices.

He further revealed that such events provide good exposure to local developers and students who get an opportunity to discuss emerging tools and technologies.

Amit Sharma mentioned that the J&K government is encouraging IT reforms in a big way through a lot of initiatives like recent co-partnering in the 25th National e-Governance Conference which was held in SMVDU Katra, promoting capacity-building programmes and fests besides giving a platform to all the potential stakeholders of IT domain in the shape of internship programmes in J&K e-Governance Agency.

Secretary also shared the features of the ongoing digital J&K campaign which was a much-needed step towards steering UT to the next level of reforms wherein all services are provisioned through active campaigns like BEAMS, 'Aapka Mobile, Hamara Daftar', 'Aapki Zameen, Aapki Nigrani' and e-Challan and e-Marketplace in the Mining sector for convenience of the general public.

Engineer Ajaz Ahmed Bhat, JKEDI, Surinder Choudhary, Additional Superintendent of Police, Samba and Paryavaran Ratna Awardee Sushil Singh Charak were also present on the occasion.

A number of techno experts, speakers and participants from all over India took part in this first-of-its-kind event in the city of temples, as per an official statement.

Customer Engineer, Google, Shikha Saxena, started the session with her presentation and shared her knowledge with the students. She enlightened the students with her working experience at Google India and also shared about the job opportunities for developers at Google India, as per an official statement.

Also, other prominent speakers included Pawan Kumar, Head of Engineering at Frontier, Ayush Shekhar, Engineering Manager at Frontrow, Aman Saini, Software Developer Engineer at Amazon, Abhishek Raj, Software Developer Engineer at Swiggy, Bhavyta Aggarwal, GDSC IIT Jammu Lead '21, Harshita Jain, GitHub Campus Expert, Kavach Chandra, CTO at FreeStand, Loveleen Kaur, Google Android Educator, Co-organizer GDG Chandigarh, Akshay Kumar, Tech Lead Sadhana BM Private Limited, Parth Verma, Principal Engineer at C14 and Abhinandan Trilokia, Android Engineer, Chief Organizer of Google Developers Group, Jammu.

Later, Abhinandan Trilokia said that global trends have shaped up in such a way that developers are thinking, up-skilling themselves and focusing on what's next, particularly product management and designing for accessibility which is gaining interest and popularity. (ANI)

