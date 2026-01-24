Morbi (Gujarat) [India], January 24 (ANI): Gujarat Titans completed the Morbi leg of the third edition of Junior Titans on Saturday, continuing the franchise's community-driven initiative focused on promoting outdoor sport, physical activity and active lifestyles among children from an early age, according to a release.

Held at Om Shanti English Medium School, the one-day programme brought together over 1,000 children under 14 from 24 private and government schools across Morbi and the surrounding areas. The event featured a series of fun and inclusive activities designed to help children experience the joy of outdoor play.

Junior Titans has engaged over 10,000 children across Gujarat through its first two editions. Embodying the spirit of 'Let's Sport Out!', the initiative focuses on participation and inclusion, while strengthening Gujarat Titans' connection with communities beyond Ahmedabad.

Speaking after the event, Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Gujarat Titans, said, "Junior Titans is focused on encouraging children to embrace outdoor play and physical activity through a positive and inclusive experience with sport. The participation we witnessed in Morbi highlights the growing enthusiasm for such programmes and reinforces our intent to take Junior Titans to more cities, strengthening our connection with communities."

The third edition of Junior Titans will now move to Amreli (January 31), followed by Anand (February 7), before concluding in Ahmedabad on February 14. (ANI)

