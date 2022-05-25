Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) Three local journalists were allegedly attacked with sticks by a group of 10-15 people who also damaged their car in Kalwar area of the city on Wednesday, police here said.

Ramnivas Mandolia, editor of a local newspaper, his reporter Kamal Degda and another journalist Vivek Singh were travelling in a car when a mob came in an SUV and beat them sticks after intercepting them, they said.

In his statement, Mandolia, who was injured in his legs and arms, alleged that they were attacked at the behest of local Congress leader Dabbu Bana who was angry over some news articles he had published against him.

The other reporters also sustained mild injuries.

Police rushed them to a private hospital nearby and registered a case against the accused under sections 143, 341, 323, 307 (attempt to murder), and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and under Arms Act.

Sub Inspector Rameshwar Lal said that four persons have been named in the FIR and teams have been formed to hunt them down.

