Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Once overlooked by investors, Gorakhpur has transformed into a significant industrial hub under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Incentive-driven policies, ease of doing business, and improved connectivity have encouraged reputable national and multinational companies to invest in the city, according to a press release from the state government.

In the current financial year alone, the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) has allocated a record 182 acres of land for 54 new units, paving the way for Rs 5,800 crore in capital investment and creating 8,500 jobs. Over the last five years, GIDA has received proposals worth Rs 9,445 crore, generating nearly 23,000 employment opportunities.

Global and national brands, including PepsiCo, Keyan Distillery, Gyan Dairy, Technoplast, Central Warehousing Corporation, Kapila Agro Industry, and APL Apollo Tubes, have already made their presence felt. Recently, Adani Group's Ambuja Cement and Coca-Cola bottler Amrit Bottlers acquired land for new units.

Meanwhile, Reliance Consumer Products Limited and Shree Cements have expressed interest, with their representatives visiting GIDA sites to explore investment options.

To meet growing demand, GIDA has not only strengthened its land bank but also initiated the development of Dhuriapar Industrial Township in southern Gorakhpur as a new industrial hub, where two major projects have already been allotted land.

"Under the Chief Minister's guidance, Gorakhpur has built a strong ecosystem for investment. Land is being provided as per investor preference, and industrial interest is rising steadily," said Anuj Malik, CEO of GIDA.

With world-class road, rail, and air connectivity now in place, Gorakhpur--once hesitant to attract even local investors--is rapidly establishing itself on India's industrial map.

The financial year 2025-26 is expected to see significant investments in land allocated across various sectors.

Shreyash Distilleries leads the list with a proposed investment of Rs 2,667 crore, followed by Ambuja Cement, part of the Adani Group, planning an investment of Rs 1,400 crore. Amrit Bottlers, associated with Coca-Cola, is set to invest Rs 800 crore, while Keyan Distilleries will contribute Rs 600 crore. In the pharmaceutical sector, Vision Parental has proposed an investment of Rs 100 crore.

In addition to these, several upcoming proposed investments have also been announced. Reliance CPL is expected to invest Rs 1,000 crore, while Shree Cements plans an investment of Rs 500 crore.

Lifecare Hospitals is also set to invest Rs 500 crore, with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) proposing Rs 150 crore. Lastly, Delhi Public School (DPS) is looking to invest Rs 50 crore. These planned investments indicate a growing interest from both industrial and healthcare sectors in the region. (ANI)

