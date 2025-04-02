New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Government on Wednesday approved Modernisation Plan-IV for Central Armed Police Forces (i.e., BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB), AR, and NSG with a total financial outlay of 1523 crore, in continuation of Modernization Plan-III, as per a release.

In a written reply by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha member Ratanjit Pratap Narayan Singh's question of the details of modernization initiatives introduced to enhance operational efficiency, training and the equipment of paramilitary forces.

The approval is to increase the operational capability level of CAPFs, AR, and NSG through their transformation into a techno-savvy, professional, well-trained, and equipped Force with contemporary state-of-the-art technology, armament, etc., to carry out their missions and duties within the country as well as at International Borders.

Earlier, on March 26, the MoS said that 156 projects with a total cost of Rs 62.68 crore had been sanctioned to boost tourism under the Vibrant Villages Programme. (VVP)

In his reply to a question by BJP MP Kesridevsinh Jhala, the Union MoS also mentioned that 662 border villages have been identified for development on priority under the programme.

"Central Government has approved Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, on 15th February, 2023 for comprehensive development of the select villages in 46 blocks abutting northern border in 19 districts in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and UT of Ladakh," he said.

"Initially, 662 border villages have been identified for comprehensive development on priority under the programme. States/UT wise number of villages are- Arunachal Pradesh-455, Himachal Pradesh-75, Ladakh (UT)- 35, Sikkim-46 and Uttarakhand-51," Rai said.

He also emphasized that the program envisages the convergence of existing schemes of central and State Governments in the identified villages for their comprehensive development. (ANI)

