Panaji (Goa) [India], September 26 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said that the state government is committed to the social, economic and infrastructural development of the Cuncolim constituency.

His remarks came at the inauguration of the Medical Dispensary of the Directorate of Health Services at Cuncolim on Saturday where he urged people to support the government's initiatives for the betterment of the State.

Cuncolim constituency MLA Clafasio Dias while speaking on the occasion said that the medical dispensary at Cuncolim will cater to the medical needs of locals and also facilitate people to have better service.

Director of Health Services Dr Jose D'sa informed that the state health department is working tirelessly to meet the medical needs of the people and accordingly various health projects and policies are initiated by the State Government.

Earlier Sawant inaugurated a water tender vehicle with a capacity of 4500 litres and well equipped 'Emergency Rescue Tender' vehicle procured by Fire and Emergency Services in Cuncolim.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the new building of a fire station at Cuncolim and widening and resurfacing road of MDR-40 at Paroda, a project initiated by the Public Works Department.

Sawant visited Guirdolim village wherein he inaugurated an underpass road at a railway crossing and said the underpass road at Guirdolim will facilitate hassle-free vehicular movement in the area.

Fire and Emergency Services Director Ashok Menon, Chief Officer of Cuncolim Municipal Council Violet Gomes, Councillor Videsh Dessai, Zilla Parishad Member Sanjana Velip, Medical Officer Dr Mamata Kakodkar and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

