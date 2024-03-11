New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Ram Niwas, former Director General of Police in Chhattisgarh on Monday lauded the central government for its effort to eradicate naxalism, saying that it has broken that ecosystem of naxalism by identifying NGOs and institutes promoting it.

"Issues like naxalism or terrorism operate through an ecosystem, and after year 2014, the government has broken that ecosystem by identifying NGOs and institutes promoting it, said Ram Niwas, former Director General of Police on Monday," the former DGP said.

Ram Niwas, a 1982-batch Indian Police Service officer, retired as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Chhattisgarh.

On being asked about the alleged celebration in an institute in Delhi over the Maoist attack in Dantewada in April 2010, in which 75 CRPF jawans and a state police officer lost their lives and as portrayed in a snippet from upcoming movie 'Bastar', he said that these are the things of treason.

"These are very unfortunate things and these are things of treason. The things they do at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. Till now, in Chhattisgarh, at least 3,000 policemen and around 5,000-6,000 civilians have been killed, so if they celebrate such incidents, then it shows their evil mentality and should be curbed. They are getting education from Indian taxpayers' money and this kind of spread there cannot be tolerated in any way," he added.

During his tenure with the Chhattisgarh police, he has served in anti-naxal operations in various capacities, he said that naxalism in India is an international conspiracy to obstruct India's growth.

"And many international organizations are fueling it through various channels in the country," he added.

He also appreciated the role of the Ministry of Home Affairs in curbing several NGOs that were providing help to Naxals.

"Several NGOs were mainly involved in providing funds to Naxalism and after 2014, the government had a huge crackdown on such NGOs and largely destroyed the funding network of Naxalism," he said.

He added that the present government has done tremendous work and they need to take more such actions against missionary institutions and the institutes that are promoting anti-national activity in the country. (ANI)

