Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): A government law college professor was thrashed for preventing cheating during LLB annual examinations in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

The incident occurred at the Government Law College situated at Nagjhiri in the district on Tuesday (February 28) around 6:30 pm after the examination which was held between 3 pm to 6 pm.

Also Read | Chinchwad Assembly By-Election Result 2023: Early Trends Show BJP Candidate Ashwini Jagtap Leading in Battle for Pune Bypoll.

The victim identified as Ishwar Narayan Sharma is posted as an assistant professor in the college.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "On the incident day, we were leaving the campus at around 6:30 pm after the exam. Two people came out from the bushes on the college premises, stopped our vehicles and attacked me. They did not say anything and kept thrashing me."

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2023: Class 10 Examination Begins Today; Know Shift-Wise Timings, Important Guidelines.

When asked about the reason, he said, "Generally, it happens during examinations when we prevent cheating during the examination, it leads to such an incident with us. Same thing happened on the day of the incident. I found a few outsiders who entered the college and they were trying to get in the examination hall for cheating with mobile phones. I informed the principal and police and got them out."

"Secondly, a student was sitting along with a cheat which I tore. And the third incident of cheating which I found was that when I went to the washroom, I saw a few students were carrying books and tearing its pages. I took it from them and threw it away. Therefore, I think the incident which happened with me is because of preventing cheating, he added.

Soon after the incident, all the teachers present at the spot went to the Nagjhiri police station and a complaint was lodged in the matter, assistant professor Sharma said.

Sharma also said that even earlier a teacher had received threats, but still there were no security measures. There were no CCTV cameras or security guards.

Nagjhiri police station in charge Vikram Singh on Thursday told ANI that acting on the complaint of the professor, a case was registered case and a team formed to investigate the matter. The police have arrested the accused and they will be presented before the court on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)