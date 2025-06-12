India News | Government Prioritizing Citizen-friendly Infrastructure: Tripura CM

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday that the present state government is working towards developing every part of the state, from the Gram Panchayat to the city, and strengthening citizen-friendly infrastructure across the state.

He said that the state government has given infrastructure development one of its top priorities and is working to improve the financial condition of the people in rural areas.

CM Saha said this while inaugurating several development projects, including the inauguration of Baijalbari Police Station, the new building of the 50-seat ST Boys' Hostel, and the virtual inauguration of six different projects at Baijalbari H.S. School Ground under Khowai District.

Along with this, he also inaugurated six more projects virtually.

"Tripura is a state of mixed culture. In the last few years, peace has been established in Tripura. This state is running smoothly. If we stay together in the future, it will be possible to build Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura. Without peace and harmony, nothing can be done," he said.

The Chief Minister said that earlier, the poor were left untouched.

"Tripura faced a lack of development. And after the coming of our government, the pace of development is moving forward rapidly. Today, India has established itself in fourth place in terms of economy in the whole world. Prime Minister Modi has set a goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He always thinks about the poor people," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has given special priority to the development of education, health, agriculture, and communication systems, and the government is working with special emphasis on the overall development of the tribals.

"Emphasis has also been given to self-reliance. The number of self-help groups in the state has increased significantly. Emphasis has been placed on socio-economic development by utilising the state's own resources such as bamboo, agar, rubber, natural gas, agriculture, etc.," he said.

While speaking, the Chief Minister said that the government has focused on the economic development of the people in rural areas.

"The Prime Minister's flagship projects are being implemented in the state. Following the example of the Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat Jana Arogya Yojana, the Chief Minister's Jana Arogya Yojana has also been launched in the state to provide medical services to the people. The government has given priority to improving the quality of life of the people, promoting education, health, and creating employment opportunities," he said.

He said that the rule of law is very important and that the crime rate in the state had come down by 19.4 per cent in 2023-24.

The Chief Minister said that on May 13, total 975 male and female constables were appointed.

"Out of these, 332 are women. The state government has approved the appointment of 916 more constables. More than 6,000 special executive posts will be appointed in due course. In addition, approval has been given for the appointment of 218 sub-inspectors," he added.

Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, Khowai District Sabhadhipati Aparna Singh Roy Dutta, MLA Ranjit Debbarma, DGP Anurag, Khowai District Magistrate Rajat Pant, Director of Panchayat Department Prasun Dey, District Superintendent of Police Ranaditya Das, and other public representatives and senior officials of the administration were present as distinguished guests on the occasion. (ANI)

