New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged the government to come clean about its stance on China before the Prime Minister's upcoming trip to China, especially ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

In a post on X, Owaisi said, "There are many questions about the Modi govt's u-turn on China which deserve answers. The government should come clean before PM's trip to China."

Notably, China welcomed Prime Minister Modi to China for the SCO Tianjin Summit from August 31 to September 1 this year.

"China welcomes Prime Minister Modi to China for the SCO Tianjin Summit. We believe that with the concerted effort of all parties, the Tianjin summit will be a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results, and the SCO will enter a new stage of high-quality development featuring greater solidarity, coordination, dynamism and productiveness," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

The AIMIM Chief expressed strong concerns about China's support to Pakistan, particularly during Operation Sindoor. He questioned why India isn't taking a stronger stance against China despite their alleged involvement in supplying weapons and providing intelligence to Pakistan.

"Also, China has supplied Pakistan with weapons and fighter jets that were used against our brave soldiers in Operation Sindoor. It even gave intelligence and satellite inputs to Pakistan military. Why are we not raising it with China strongly that this is unacceptable?" said Owaisi.

Owaisi criticised the Indian government for not strongly condemning China's actions, particularly after Beijing issued a statement criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wishing the Dalai Lama.

"Beijing issued a statement criticising the PM when he wished the Dalai Lama. Our govt has been quiet on it. Why? Is it not a matter of our national honour and dignity?" he said.

China protested to India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and the attendance of Indian officials at the celebrations.

"The position of the Chinese government on Tibet-related issues is consistent and clear," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a media briefing in Beijing.

"India needs to be fully cognizant of the sensitivity of issues related to Xizang, see clearly the anti-China and separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama, honour the commitments India has made to China on issues related to Xizang, act prudently, and stop using those issues to interfere in China's internal affairs. China has protested to India regarding its actions," she added.

The Dalai Lama's 90th birthday was on July 6th, and PM Modi extended warm wishes to the Dalai Lama on his birthday. "His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life," Modi posted on X.

Several Indian leaders, including Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Sikkim minister Sonam Lama, also attended the celebrations in Dharamshala.

Owaisi also pointed out that China has been causing problems for India's economic growth, citing a worsening trade imbalance since 2020.

"China has been causing problems for our economic growth in so many areas. The trade imbalance has worsened since 2020. But the govt seems unconcerned," he added.

He also shared a screenshot of a newspaper article covering the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India to participate in the 24th round of Special Representatives (SRs) talks on the border issue with NSA Ajit Doval.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a two-day visit and held a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Wang Yi, who is also a Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, arrived in India for a visit at the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

External Affairs Minister spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there will be important engagements of the India-China Special Representatives and on bilateral relations during the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister.

Jaishankar, in the meeting, said that in the current environment, there is the imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well.

"The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority. I look forward to our exchange of views. Overall, it is our expectation that our discussions would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China, one that serves both our interests and addresses our concerns," he said. (ANI)

