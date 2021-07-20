New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Lok Sabha on Tuesday informed that the government is strengthening counter-terrorism apparatus, including equipping security forces and intelligence agencies.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai's written reply came in response to a question by BJP MP Rahul Kaswan.

"Terrorists using modern weapons for terror acts across the world. Combat against terrorism is a continuous process. The government is strengthening counter-terrorism apparatus, including equipping security forces and intelligence agencies with requisite resources, equipment, modern technology, and training," he said.

Meanwhile, amid the uproar by the Opposition MPs on the second day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on July 22 while Rajya Sabha were adjourned twice pre-lunch on Tuesday after uproar by opposition members. (ANI)

