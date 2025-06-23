New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): In line with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and Government's unwavering commitment to women-led development, Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), in convergence with Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), will launch the joint pilot initiative of both the Ministries for skilling of adolescent girls under NAVYA - Nurturing Aspirations through Vocational Training for Young Adolescent Girls - on Tuesday in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.

The programme will be jointly launched by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE and Savitri Thakur, Minister of State, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, according to a release by Ministry of Women and Child Development.

NAVYA is a pilot initiative aimed at equipping adolescent girls aged 16-18 years with a minimum qualification of Class 10, with vocational training mainly in non-traditional job roles. This pilot initiative will be implemented in 27 Districts of the country which include Aspirational districts and districts of North -eastern States spanning across 19 States, reflecting the Government's inclusive and targeted approach to reaching underserved regions and vulnerable populations, the release added.

As part of the launch, both Ministries will formalize their collaboration to institutionalize convergence on skilling efforts for adolescent girls. The programme will draw upon the strengths of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and other flagship skill development schemes.

The launch event will feature interactions with adolescent girl trainees, distribution of PMKVY and PM Vishwakarma certificates.

Through NAVYA, Government of India will reaffirm its commitment to empowering girls with skills, confidence, and opportunities--ensuring that every young woman becomes a catalyst in India's journey towards a developed, self-reliant, and inclusive future, the release added, (ANI)

