Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured people of providing financial assistance for the treatment of serious diseases in Janta Darshan on Sunday.

CM Yogi Adityanath assured that the people will get treatment in the best hospital without worrying about finances, as the government will arrange it for them, according to a release.

CM Yogi also instructed the officers that the process of estimating those who need financial assistance in treatment should be completed as soon as possible and made available to the government. An adequate assistance amount will be provided to every needy person from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

UP CM met about 200 people in the Janta Darshan organised at Gorakhnath temple on Sunday morning. He heard the problems of the people seated on chairs in the auditorium of Smriti Bhawan one by one and handed over their applications to the concerned officials, assuring them of their resolution. He assured all the people that no one needs to be worried, according to the release.

The Chief Minister directed officials to address public problems with full seriousness and sensitivity, resolving them quickly, qualitatively, and satisfactorily, so that no one faces trouble. CM directed officials to adopt a sensitive attitude toward victims and guided them to resolve thier problem without any negligence.

According to the release, the Chief Minister said that if someone is occupying land or bullying someone, then strict legal action should be taken against them. In the resolution of family matters, priority should be given to sitting both parties together and communicating. At the request of a woman, he directed the officers to grant her the land lease.

On Saturday, CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan accompanied him.

"The presence of Maharaj Ji (Yogi Adityanath), at the feet of Gorakhnath Baba," Ravi Kishan wrote on X. (ANI)

