Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 26 (ANI): VD Satheesan, the leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly has demanded the Kerala Governor to not sign the University Laws Amendment Bill. He said that it is the wrong way to appoint puppets as Vice Chancellors (VC).

"These laws are wrong. We demand that the Governor should not sign the Lokayukta Bill and this University Laws Amendment Bill," Satheesan said.

The Congress leader attacked the bill and said that it is the aim of the government to make universities government departments.

"This is a move to appoint puppets as Vice Chancellors. The government aims to randomise the appointment of teachers. It will undermine the dignity of the post of Vice-Chancellor. This is the act of making universities as government departments," the Congress leader said.

Satheesan also complained about the quality of education in the universities. He said that the quality of education is going down with the loss of autonomy in the universities.

"The academic situation in the universities is gone. Autonomy is also lost. Irregularities are happening in universities. There are only party members in the Board of Studies in universities. It is the case with all the universities. Higher education is a business here," Satheesan complained.

The LoP also talked about the alleged discrepancy during the appointment of the Vice Chancellor at Kannur university.

"Kannur University Vice-chancellor was appointed by an understanding between the governor and the government. Randomly the same Vice Chancellor was reappointed by the same Governor. I want to ask the CPI(M) state secretary whether this governor is an agent of the Sangh Parivar or an agent of the state government".

VD Satheesan said that we are an issue-based party and if the government does something illegal, we can question it.

Right, since the Universities Law Amendment Bill has been tabled in the Assembly, the Opposition has been raising voices against this bill, sighting reduction in the autonomy of the universities.

The Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan also expressed displeasure over the bill. He said that he won't allow any such bill to be passed, which can help the governments to appoint their relatives as chancellors.

However, the Kerala government Wednesday had said that the bill will not take away the powers of the chancellors. (ANI)

