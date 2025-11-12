Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 1,857 crores into the accounts of over 1.26 crores beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana across the state on Wednesday.

He also remotely inaugurated and performed the Bhoomi Poojan for 114 development works in Seoni district, worth Rs 560.75 crore, including new projects such as a law college and four Sandipani Schools on the occasion.

Addressing the program held in Seoni district on the occasion, CM Yadav asserted that women are symbols of dedication. The government has accomplished every commitment made toward their welfare and continues to move forward with its resolve for the well-being of women. On Bhai Dooj, the Ladli Bahna Scheme's installment amount was promised to be increased from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500, and today, that moment has arrived to fulfill this promise.

The Chief Minister noted that the scheme has transformed not only the lives of the sisters but also the future direction of Madhya Pradesh itself. The Ladli Behna Yojana has evolved from a simple aid initiative into a powerful instrument of empowerment. What began as a gesture of support has now become a pathway to success.

CM Yadav emphasised that the Ladli Behna Yojana is not merely a financial assistance programme but a powerful means of fostering self-respect and self-reliance among women. It is the fulfillment of the government's commitment to build a strong and empowered Madhya Pradesh where every sister is self-reliant, confident, and strong.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the world's largest tiger sculpture made from scrap, 17 feet high, 40 feet long and 8 feet wide, at Pench Tiger Reserve, Seoni. Responding to requests from local representatives, he announced plans to construct a stadium in Ghansor for the youth, build a major bridge across the river between Lamta in Balaghat and Pandia Chhapara in Seoni, and undertake several new road projects.

Additionally, the Chief Minister engaged in heartfelt conversations with Ladli Behna beneficiaries and families, learned about the benefits received from government schemes, and distributed entitlements. Addressing farmers, he said the district's paddy farmers received bonuses and assured them that the government would also purchase wheat and ensure full payment for maize crops. (ANI)

