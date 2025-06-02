Azamgarh (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (Arshad) president Maulana Arshad Madani has criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's action on madrassas in districts bordering Nepal, calling it a "serious attack" on the religious freedom of Muslims.

Speaking at the 'Madrassa Suraksha Sammelan' held in Saraimeer of Azamon Sunday night, Madani alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government was targeting madrassas and other religious structures in Muslim-majority border districts in violation of Supreme Court directives.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Bhilwara: Big Cat Wreaks Havoc in Rajasthan Villages, Leaves Several Locals Seriously Injured.

Madani's remarks come against the backdrop of a recent drive by the UP government in border districts such as Bahraich, Shravasti, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Pilibhit. Authorities have shut down over 200 unrecognised madrassas in these districts. Several religious structures operating without proper recognition or on encroached land have also been demolished.

"Despite a stay from the Supreme Court, indiscriminate action is being taken in Muslim-dominated districts bordering Nepal. Not just madrassas, but dargahs, eidgahs, and graveyards are being targeted. Hundreds of madrassas have been declared illegal, and sealed. This has created a climate of fear among Muslims," Madani said.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs in 2025 Affect 62,114 Employees From 137 Companies in Sector, Intel and Microsoft Cut Most Jobs This Year.

“If the government is working to spread hate, it is completely unjustified,” he added.

Calling the government's drive "unconstitutional", Madani said the Jamiat is legally challenging the government's action.

He also advised madrassa administrations to ensure their institutions are fully compliant with legal and regulatory norms.

Recalling the role of madrasaas in India's freedom struggle, Madani said, “Madrassas have always been centres of learning. Even former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee acknowledged this. History shows that the fight against the British rule was initiated by ulemas, who were the products of madrassas.”

He said that institutions like Darul Uloom Deoband were established precisely to produce activists to fight the colonial rule.

Later, talking to reporters, Madani said the Jamiat has approached the court against the UP government's “unjust” measures.

He asked madrassa administrators to refrain from protesting on the streets and instead pursue justice through legal means.

“If there are any legal shortcomings in madrassas or mosques, they should be addressed to prevent government action,” he advised.

Commenting on the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, Madani said, “We accepted the judgment in the interest of peace and harmony. The aim of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is to foster peace in the country."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)