Mumbai, June 2: Tech layoffs have affected thousands of employees in 2025 who worked in various levels of the company. The leaders in the tech industry announced mass layoffs, cutting the workforce and restructuring their businesses amid changing priorities, such as emerging technology and shifting the landscape. When it comes to tech giants like Microsoft, 6,000 people were laid off, most of whom were engineers. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the job cuts were not related to performance.

This year, tech giants such as Google and Meta. Intel and others have reduced their workforce to focus on growth and artificial intelligence development. These companies have been involved in many AI-based projects; some have already been announced, and others, like AGI (artificial general intelligence) and superintelligence, are under development. Jobs Coming: India To Create 7.29 Million Green Jobs by FY28 and 35 Million by 2047, Country's Green Economy To Reach Value of USD 1 Trillion by 2030, Says Report.

According to the layoffs tracking website, Layoffs.fyi, the total number of affected employees in the tech sector was 62,114, and they were laid off from 137 companies. Some of them were recognised globally, while others were based in a country. Besides Microsoft, which cut 6,000 employees, and Intel, which laid off 22,000 staff members, other companies cut jobs in hundreds but added to the overall counts.

eBay recently laid off 200 employees and shut down its operations in Israel. India-based car-buying website Cars24 laid off 124 individuals, and the online fruit and vegetable-buying website Otipy has let go of 300 employees. VerSe Innovation, the parent of DailyHunt and Josh platforms, laid off 350 employees amid restructuring and focus on AI this year. CrowdStrike laid off 500 employees this year. Job Loss Due to AI: Artificial Intelligence Likely To Impact Entry-Level White-Collar Jobs, Unemployment Could Rise Sharply, Says Jefferies Report.

OpenText, a software company based in Canada, let go of 1,600 people this year. With the highest number of laid-off employees, Intel remains at the top, and Microsoft has achieved second place. Other companies like Beam, Chegg, Match Group, Electronics Arts and GupShup were among the platforms that cut jobs by hundreds.

