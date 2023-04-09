Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government is working to make the state progressive and prosperous.

He said this while attending the 'Swarna Jayanti and Himachali Milan Karyakram' organized by the Himachal Social Bodies Federation.

"The state government would work upon the goal to make Himachal Pradesh one of the most progressive and prosperous states of the country in the next 10 years," said Sukhu while addressing the Himachalis on the occasion.

Chief Minister also congratulated Himachalis for preserving the identity and culture of the state in the national capital. He said that "the state government was sincerely chalking out strategies for the speedy development and state government was making endeavours to bring the economy of the state back on track within four years."

He also invited Himachalis residing outside the state to visit the state in the coming years to see positive and constructive changes coming up in the state due to the visionary policies and programmes of the government.

Sukhu claimed that his government presented a budget that focuses on the growth of all sectors, especially uplifting the rural economy and taking various other initiatives like connecting all districts with heliports, expansion of Kangra airport, and speeding up work on roads.

"Himachal was heading towards becoming a 'Green State' by 2026," said further detailed the vision of the government for switching towards green energy. Besides the unique step taken by the state government to provide a respectable life to orphan children in the state through Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Scheme. The state government was also empowering women by providing rights to girls in land holdings.

Vice-Chairman, of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board, R.S. Bali, who presided over the function, remembered his deep attachment to the organization since childhood.

He thanked the Chief Minister for his dedication to the growth of the state and for introducing novel schemes which will go a long way to develop Himachal Pradesh as one of the most progressive states of the country. (ANI)

