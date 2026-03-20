Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Gujarat governemnt has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 to enhance rural drinking water supply, aiming to strengthen water management, ensure continuous supply, and sustain "Har Ghar Jal" achievements.

Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, another significant step has been taken towards ensuring safe and adequate drinking water in rural areas of the state,the release said.

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In the presence of Chief Minister and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the State Government and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation of the Central Government under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 to further enhance water accessibility in rural areas.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Patil and Minister of State for the Water Supply department, Ishwarsinh Patel, joined via video conference.

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On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the State Government remains firmly committed to ensuring the supply of adequate and safe drinking water to every corner of the state, including its remotest areas.

He added that this MoU will play a pivotal role in strengthening drinking water management and significantly enhancing the quality of life in rural areas. He stated that the State Government implements every Central Government scheme successfully on a priority basis.

The release stated that this MoU under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 will prove to be a milestone in the development of rural areas in the state. The resolve to provide clean and safe drinking water to every household will now move forward with greater determination.

Jal Jeevan Mission was launched on 15 August 2019 with the vision of "Har Ghar Jal," aiming to provide tap water to every rural household. Gujarat successfully achieved this target by October 2022, which is a matter of pride for the state.

Now, under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, the primary objective is to further strengthen, regularise, and ensure the sustainability of the water supply system by 2028. Through this MoU, the effectiveness of implementation, monitoring, and transparency in the schemes will be enhanced.

As per this MoU, continuous and quality water supply will be ensured in all rural areas of the state, and efforts to achieve "Har Ghar Jal" certification will be further accelerated. Under the MoU, key aspects include timely and quality completion of water supply schemes and handing them over to Gram Panchayats, ensuring operation and maintenance (O&M), management of water systems at the village level through Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC), and emphasis on long-term water source security and sustainability.

Additionally, digital monitoring through platforms like 'Sujalam Bharat' and 'PM Gati Shakti' will be used to enhance transparency. Water quality testing, financial discipline, human resource development through initiatives like 'Nal Jal Mitra,' and public awareness campaigns such as Jal Utsav for water conservation will also be integral parts of the mission.

The roles and responsibilities of both the Central and State Governments have also been clearly defined under this MoU. The Central Government will provide guidance, funding, and monitoring, while the State Government will be responsible for implementation, policy improvements, and technical support.

On this occasion, Secretary of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Government of India, Ashok Meena, joined via video conference, while from the State Government Principal Secretary for Water Supply Shahmeena Husain, Chief Engineer Nirav Solanki, Dhara Vyas, and Bhavik Rathod were present in person. (ANI)

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