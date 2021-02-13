Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday registered a disproportionate assets against a government employee working as computer operator-cum-motor transport clerk in Police Control Room here, an official said.

The case was registered against Charanjeet Singh after verification of allegations regarding acquisition of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, a spokesperson of the ACB said.

He said the verification had revealed that the suspect is in possession of assets which includes immovable properties in Udhampur and Jammu and movable properties in the shape of car and other costly electronics gadgets and jewellery.

"The value of the assets found in possession of the public servant and the expenditure incurred by him is grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income," he said.

As part of investigation, the spokesman said searches were conducted at two residential houses located at Roop Nagar, Jammu and Salian Tallab in Udhampur district belonging to the accused after obtaining search warrant from the court.

During the course of search, some incriminating documents were found and seized, he said, adding further investigation of the case is going on. PTI TAS

