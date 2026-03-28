New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The third day of the ongoing International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) witnessed productive discussions on independent cinema, regional market expansion of films and Piyush Mishra's masterclass titled 'Kahani, Kavita Aur Cinema' to strike the balance of rigorous industry dialogue on the one hand and emotionally resonant cinema on the other.

According to the press note by IFFD, the CineXchange Dialogues opened with a sharp conversation on the changing trends of film distribution in India. Sanjay Ram, Anil Thadani, GP Vijayakumar and Gayathiri Guliani mapped the shifting terrain where theatrical, OTT, and hybrid models now coexist.

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The discussion moved beyond surface-level observations, highlighting that the distribution today is no longer a backend function; it is central to how films are imagined, positioned, and experienced.

The focus then shifted to independent cinema, with filmmaker and moderator Vinta Nanda leading a conversation on funding, distribution, and sustainability, featuring Aranya Sahay, Tanmaya Shekhar, Molshri, Barnali Ray Shukla, Pubali Chaudhuri and Dimple Dugar. The discussion highlighted the need for collaboration and alternative pathways for independent filmmaking, as per the press note.

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However, one of the most closely followed sessions of the day, 'Made in Korea: From Seoul to South Asia', brought a global lens to the event. Moderated by Puja Talwar, with director Ra Karthik, Sagar Pentela, Priyanka Mohan, Hojin Noh, Tae Keun Song and Hyojin Lee in conversation, the session unpacked the growing synergy between Korean and South Asian industries.

'Made in Korea' is a Tamil-Korean movie which stars Priyanka Mohan, Park Hye-Jin, and Si-hun Baek in the lead roles. The discussion moved fluidly between craft and commerce, from production ecosystems and training frameworks to the rising appetite for culturally rooted yet globally accessible stories.

The day, however, found its emotional and creative peak in Piyush Mishra's masterclass, 'Kahani, Kavita Aur Cinema', moderated by Mayank Shekhar. More than a session, it unfolded as a deeply personal reflection on the many lives of an artist who has consistently refused to fit into a single box.

Reflecting on his journey, he said, "I thought I had arrived too early at NSD, and that arrogance cost me years. Everything I've learned as an artist is largely self-taught and has come from unlearning it. Pain is necessary for an artist; without it, nothing real comes out," as quoted in a press note.

The session moved fluidly between reflection and performance, with Mishra reciting poetry and drawing connections between verse and cinema.

Closing on a high, he broke into Aarambh Hai Prachand, turning the room into a shared moment of energy and recall. It was a masterclass that went beyond craft, offering an unfiltered insight into an artist shaped by memory, conflict, and constant reinvention, according to the press note.

In terms of movie screenings, the Marathi film 'Gondhaal' opened the day with its unsettling psychological narrative, setting a strong tone, with director Santhosh Davakhar and actors Ishita Deshmukh and Diksha Davakhar present for the screening.

Adding to the day's highlights, Dastaan-e Gurudutt emerged as a key cultural moment within the festival's programming, drawing attention for its tribute to one of Indian cinema's most iconic filmmakers.

The presentation brought audiences closer to the legacy of Guru Dutt, blending narrative, performance, and nostalgia in a way that resonated strongly with festival attendees.

By evening, Rang De Basanti emerged as a clear crowd favourite, playing to a houseful auditorium, with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's presence amplifying the already electric atmosphere.

The IFFD is a week-long festival which began on March 25. It is taking place at Bharat Mandapam. It presents screenings, conversations, and industry engagements across venues in New Delhi, bringing together filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences from around the world. (ANI)

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