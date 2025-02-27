Kohima, Feb 27 (PTI) Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Thursday claimed that the government's flagship programmes and welfare schemes have been pivotal in transformation of the state.

They are not just addressing immediate needs but also laying the foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future, Zeliang said while addressing fifth general convention of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) here.

Also Read | Idli-Sambar, Vada Pav Sale on Beach Shacks Behind Decline in International Tourists in Goa, Claims BJP MLA Michael Lobo (Watch Video).

"The journey towards inclusive development requires collective effort from the government, civil society, and the people of Nagaland," Zeliang said, acknowledging the progress made while also pointing out the challenges that remain.

He said that, however, Nagaland's per capita income is still relatively low, standing at approximately Rs 1.45 lakh, especially when compared to other northeastern states like Sikkim, which has a per capita income of Rs 5.87 lakh.

Also Read | Air India Says Connection Time for Flights From Europe to Australia, South East Asia via India Reduced to 2-and-Half Hours.

He set a target to double the per capita income in the next 5-6 years.

Zeliang also highlighted the long-standing issue of road connectivity, which has been a significant hurdle to the state's economic progress.

"Since statehood, one major drawback to Nagaland's economy has been road connectivity," he remarked.

However, he expressed optimism on the progress made with the construction of four and two-lane highways.

Zeliang emphasised that while the state has made great strides, there was still much work to be done to connect every district with sustainable two-lane highways.

The deputy CM said that as Nagaland is a landlocked state road infrastructure is very important in boosting the state's economy, with national highways playing a key role in this regard.

Currently, Nagaland is traversed by 12 national highways covering a total length of 1,578.38 km, of which 910 km is under the Nagaland Public Works Department (PWD) and the remaining 668.38 km is overseen by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), he said.

Zeliang assured people that ongoing construction projects would eventually ensure connectivity between all district headquarters through national highways.

He pointed out that land acquisition is one of the major factors slowing the construction of national highways in the state.

To address this, the government is working on amending the Nagaland Land Requisition and Acquisition Act, 1965, to expedite the land compensation process, enabling faster progress on these vital projects.

As minister in-charge of Planning and Transformation, Zeliang urged other ministers and advisors to remain actively involved in monitoring the progress of developmental activities.

He emphasised the importance of not just reviewing progress on paper but physically inspecting ongoing work to ensure the successful implementation of flagship programmes.

Zeliang also urged the youth to explore avenues outside of government employment, with a particular focus on skill development to ensure the state's long-term sustainable growth.

Acknowledging the growing potential of Nagaland's tourism sector, particularly the internationally recognised Hornbill Festival, Zeliang emphasised the need to promote eco-tourism and adventure tourism to create job opportunities and stimulate local economies.

He addressed the state's reliance on central government funds, calling for efforts to diversify Nagaland's economy and reduce its dependence on external support.

Zeliang suggested that tapping into the state's natural resources, such as crude oil, coal, iron ore, and limestone, could significantly contribute to its economic growth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)