Jaipur, May 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the state government is giving adequate employment opportunities to the youth, and asked officials to set a time limit to fulfil the government's budgetary announcement.

Sharma was addressing a review meeting organised regarding the implementation of budget announcements for the financial year 2025-26.

He said that officials should work by setting a time limit to fulfil each budgetary announcement. He said that his government has made various provisions for the all-round development of the state in each of its budgets, keeping in mind the resolution of developed Rajasthan by 2047.

According to the official statement, Sharma said, 'We are continuously working to make the youth of the state self-reliant, empowered and happy by giving them adequate employment opportunities.'

In the meeting, the chief minister reviewed various announcements and gave necessary guidelines to the officials.

The chief minister said it is the top priority of the government that the youth of the state get employment. In this direction, recruitment for about 1.88 lakh government posts is in process, he said.

