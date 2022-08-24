Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, while inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mohali, laid down the six fronts on which the Central government is making "record investments" to strengthen the healthcare services in the country.

Addressing on the occasion, PM Modi said, "The healthcare services are being strengthened on six fronts. The first front is encouraging prevention healthcare. The second one is opening small and modern hospitals. The third front is opening big institutes of medical colleges and research. The fourth front is increasing the number of doctors and paramedical staff in the country. The fifth one is to make medicines available to patients at cheap rates and affordable medical equipment. The sixth is lessening the patients' problems using technology. The Centre is making record investments in these six fronts."

Also Read | UPSC Rolls Out 'One Time Registration' Platform for Civil Service Aspirants To Facilitate Process of Application.

The Prime Minister stressed that the healthcare system of the country can be strengthened "only when" the hospitals provide solutions to problems, while also adding that the Centre has prioritized holistic healthcare during its tenure since 2014.

"When the people of India will get modern hospitals and facilities for treatment, then they will get well sooner, and their energy will be channelled in the right direction," he added.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: RPF Woman Constable Stabbed for Asking Man to Get Down from Ladies Compartment of Train.

"The meaning of a good healthcare system is not constructing only 4-sided walls. The healthcare system of any country is strengthened only when it provides solution to problems. Holistic healthcare has been placed among the top priorities in the country in the last eight years," PM Modi said.

He further said that the work that has been done in the healthcare field in the past eight years, has not been done "even in the last 70 years".

Recalling his address to the nation on this year's Independence Day from the Red Fort where the Prime Minister set the target to make India a developed country by its 100th year of Independence, PM Modi said that it is important to develop the healthcare services to achieve the purpose.

"We recently have taken a pledge to make India a developed country. To make India a developed nation, it's important to develop its health services. When the people of India will get modern hospitals and facilities for treatment, then they will get well sooner, and their energy will be channelled in the right direction. The country has got an advanced hospital in the form of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated 'Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre' to the Nation in Punjab's Mohali district, in an endeavour to provide world-class Cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring States and UTs.Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann felicitated PM Modi at the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

The cancer Hospital is a tertiary care hospital of a 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy and Bone marrow transplant.

The Hospital will function like a 'hub' of cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100 bedded hospital in Sangrur.

The Prime Minister is on a one-day visit to Haryana and Punjab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)