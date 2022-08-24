Chennai, August 24: A man stabbed an RPF woman constable when she objected to him boarding a ladies’ compartment in a suburban train at Chennai Beach station on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred when the suburban train from Chennai Beach to Chengalpet was about to depart at 8.45 pm on Tuesday.

The woman constable identified as Asirva suffered injuries on her neck and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Her condition is said to be stable now, reported TOI.

An unknown man reportedly boarded the ladies’ compartment of the train at Chennai Beach station. However, Asirva, who was in the compartment, asked him to get down and move to another compartment. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Primary School Headmaster Caught on Camera Taking Classes With Gun in Shahjahanpur

The man got infuriated by this, took out a knife, and stabbed her in the neck. Subsequently, he jumped off the train and flee from the spot. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Slaps Woman Toll Booth Employee in Rajgarh (Watch Video)

The woman constable also got down and informed the other RPF personnel who rushed her to a private hospital.

Meanwhile, police have launched a hunt for the man after identifying him with the help of footage of CCTV cameras installed in and around the station. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2022 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).