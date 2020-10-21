New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Government-owned FCI and state procurement agencies have bought 106.88 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in the kharif marketing season for Rs 20,180 crore, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"Paddy procurement for KMS 2020-21 has gained good momentum now with procurement crossing one crore tonne mark with purchase of over 106.88 lakh tonnes from 9.37 lakh farmers of 7 procuring States/UTs valuing more than Rs 20,180.50 crore at Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 18,880 per tonne," it said.

Paddy procurement is up 26 per cent so far this year, from 84.88 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of KMS (kharif marketing season) 2019-20.

Cotton procurement operations under MSP are going on smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the statement said.

Till October 20, a total of 2,36,748 cotton bales valued at Rs 668.42 crore have been procured, benefitting 46,706 farmers, as against 2,335 bales procured during the corresponding period of last year, the statement said.

Oilseeds, pulses and copra are also being purchased.

