New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): With the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) party chief Chirag Paswan claiming humiliation over eviction from the 12, Janpath bungalow, the government has claimed that the action has been taken as per the rules while sufficient time was given to the occupants to vacate the place.

Official sources said that the Ram Vilas Paswan family was eligible to stay at the bungalow for a month after the demise of the former union minister.

Also Read | LSG vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 12.

Sources further said that the family could have stayed for another month by paying rent as per the rules.

"The general pool bungalow, 12, Janpath (Type -VIII) was allotted to Ram Vilas Paswan on March 14, 1990, in his capacity as the then Minister of Labour and Welfare. He continued to occupy the bungalow over the years in various capacities," said sources.

Also Read | India Reports 1,096 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

In the Narendra Modi Cabinet, Ram Vilas Paswan was Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and passed away after a prolonged illness on October 8, 2020.

"As per the official rules, the family was eligible to retain the bungalow till November 7, 2020, on a rent-free furnished basis and for another one month on payment of normal rent and payment of water and electricity charges," stated the sources.

The sources in the government also stated that Chirag Paswan did not respond to the notices sent for vacating the bungalow. The LJP chief incidentally wanted to stay in the house till his father's first death anniversary.

"Eviction proceedings were initiated against the family members of the former Union Minister on January 6, 2021," sources said.

As per the UD Ministry sources, the estate officer passed the eviction order on July 14, 2021. Subsequently, the eviction team was sent five times to the bungalow.

"The dates on which eviction teams were sent to 12, Janpath bungalow were August 5, 2021, September 1, 2021, February 7, 2022, February 22, 2022, and March 15, 2022. Finally, the team carried out the evacuation on March 30, 2022," added the sources.

Type VIII bungalows are generally allocated to Union Ministers. This bungalow was to be allocated to Ministers in the Modi government, who took oath on July 7 last year, including a few of them, who still continue to live out of flats given to them as MPs, sources said.

As per sources, the bungalow was first offered by the government to Chirag Paswan's uncle and Union minister Pashupati Paras, who declined the offer.

Later this bungalow was allotted to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Notably, the Jamui MP Chirag Paswan had been allotted a 'Type VII Duplex Bungalow No. 23, North Avenue' in August 2019. However, he continued to live at 12, Janpath.

The Union Government continues to maintain a policy of not allowing people to stay beyond the prescribed limits.

Leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, once they ceased to be Union ministers in the Modi government, had vacated the official accommodations within the prescribed period. In fact, within days of being made the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu too vacated his house which was allocated to him as the Union Minister on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

It is relevant to note that Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be vacating the official house from Safdarjung Road, which will be given to Union Minister for aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. Sources said that Nishank too will have to vacate the official accommodation latest by Sunday, or else the eviction action may be taken against him on Monday.

Earlier Chirag Paswan said, "I am saddened by the way the house was vacated. I never said that I want to occupy 12, Janpath forever. My family respects the law. We were ready to vacate the house, but why were we humiliated like this?"

"People of Bihar are seeing all these things," he added.

Coming out in support of Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for evicting the family members of the LJP founder from the 12, Janpath bungalow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)