New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Tribal Affairs Ministry has roped in a Jharkhand-based firm to train people belonging to Scheduled Tribes in pearl farming.

TRIFED, an agency under the Tribal Affairs Ministry which markets and promotes tribal products, signed a pact with Purty Agrotech of tribal entrepreneur Buddhan Singh Purty for the purpose on Monday.

Also Read | India Has Capacity to Scale Up Pace of COVID-19 Vaccination, Says WHO.

The ministry plans to develop 25 clusters of Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) in Jharkhand where pearl farming can be undertaken.

A VDVK is a centre for skill upgradation and capacity building training, and setting up of primary processing and value addition facilities.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 9-Year-Old Boy Assaulted For Resisting Sexual Advances In Chennai; 17-Year-Old Accused Arrested.

A typical Van Dhan Vikas Kendra includes 20 tribal members and 15 such centres constitute one VDVK cluster.

The MoU with Purty Agrotech will promote the art of growing pearls among other tribal entrepreneurs across India and tap the potential of this market, the ministry said in a statement.

TRIFED plans to handhold VDVK clusters involved in pisciculture and help them further develop oyster breeding, it said.

The government agency will empanel Purty Agrotech as a supplier of pearls which will be sold through the network of 141 Tribes India outlets and various e-commerce platforms.

The ministry also signed a pact with e-commerce firm Big Basket for promotion and sale of hand-made authentic forest products sourced by tribals.

"TRIFED by converging with Big Basket can leverage their infrastructure, expertise and reach in order to make the organics, naturals and Van Dhan products available to a wider clientele across the country,” the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)