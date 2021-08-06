Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 6 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the government will establish 40 Khelo-India Centers in all districts of UT to give further impetus to sporting culture.

Jammu and Kashmir LG said that 22 coaches have already been appointed to train and mentor the next-generation of sportspersons.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Lured With Candies, Raped.

"Government to establish 40 Khelo-India centers in all districts to give further impetus to sporting culture in the UT. 22 Coaches already appointed to train and mentor the next-gen of sportspersons. Further, under PMDP, 44 Coaches and 22 Instructors will be recruited in different disciplines," Sinha said in a tweet.

He further said that under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) 44 coaches and 22 instructors will be recruited in different disciplines. (ANI)

Also Read | Motorola Edge S Pro With 108MP Camera Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)