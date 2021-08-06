Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker officially launched the Motorola Edge S Pro in the Chinese market. The handset is currently available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from August 10, 2021. Key highlights of the phone include a 10-bit 144Hz OLED display, up to 12GB of RAM and a 108MP triple rear camera setup. The company has not revealed any information regarding the availability of the phone in the international markets including India. Motorola Edge S Pro Teased on Weibo Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Motorola Edge S Pro (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Motorola Edge S Pro features a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera comprising a 108MP main camera, an 8MP periscope lens with OIS and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Motorola Edge S Pro (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The smartphone comes packed with a 4,520mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. The handset runs on Android 11 based MYUI 2.0 interface. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Edge S Pro is priced at CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 27,500) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB model costs CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,950) whereas the 8GB + 256GB variants gets a price tag of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,389). The 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,830).

