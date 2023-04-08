Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced the implementation of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act and universal cartons for apple packaging and other horticulture produce in the state.

The apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh welcomed the decisions. The farmers had been demanding the implementation of all 3 Acts, including the Legal Metrology Act 2009, the APMC ACT 2005 and HP Passenger and Goods Taxation Act 1955, which will not only help them get good prices for their produce but also save them from being fleeced by middlemen.

State Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi said the Congress government is committed to implementing the APMC Act in the state.

The minister added that the state government will soon be holding a meeting with the carton producers and direct them to start the universal packaging for apples and other horticulture produce.

"Apart from the Kullu district, in other apple and fruit markets in Shimla, Kinnaur and other apple-producing areas, farmers bring the apple in boxes without weighing them. Traders buy apples on the basis of the weight of the boxes and not on per-kilogram basis. We conducted four to five meetings with farmers, traders and carton producers and other stakeholders and have decided to allow the packaging of apples only per kilogram. Whatever boxes the farmers may use will not have a bearing on the weight of the produce that the farmers bring to us. We have fixed a maximum limit of 24 kg so that farmers are not exploited by traders and middlemen," said Negi. (ANI)

