New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The government will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 to mark the "birth centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba".

The Centre issued a gazette notification in this regard on April 22.

Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba was born on November 23, 1926, in a remote village of Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

"At the age of 14, he embarked on his divine mission. Bhagawan Baba emphasised the unity of all religions and preached the human values of truth, right conduct, peace, love and non-violence," an official said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clauses (d) and (e) of sub-section (2) of section 24 of the Coinage Act, 2011, the Central Government hereby makes the following rules, namely 'Short title and commencement': These rules may be called the Coinage (Issue of Commemorative Coin on the occasion of Birth Centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba) Rules, 2025...," the notification said.

The coin of "One Hundred Rupees denomination shall only be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of Birth Centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba," it said.

The notification also mentioned the dimensions and composition of the coin that will be released.

On the obverse side, the notification said, "This face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend 'Satyamev Jayate' inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word "Bharat" in Devnagri script and on the right periphery with the word "INDIA" in English."

It shall also bear the Rupee symbol and denominational value "100" in the international numerals below the Lion Capital.

On the reverse face, "the coin shall feature the image of 'BHAGAWAN SRI SATHYA SAI BABA' in the centre of the coin. The year '1926' in international numerals shall be inscribed on the left side of the image, and the year '2026' shall be inscribed on the right side," it said.

On the upper periphery of the coin, the inscription "Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba ki Janma Shatabdi" shall be written in Devnagari script, and the inscription 'BIRTH CENTENARY OF BHAGAWAN SRI SATHYA SAI BABA' in English shall be inscribed on the bottom periphery of the coin".

