Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 15 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday said that both the state and central governments are dedicated to providing all government flagship schemes to the last man in society, emphasising that both governments are working in mission mode to achieve this goal.

Dr Saha said this while participating in the state-level observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala, on the birth anniversary of Bhagaban Birsa Munda.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Chief Minister's Tribal Development Mission, along with the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and Proti Ghore Susashan 2.0 (Good Governance 2.0) to extend the benefits of various government schemes to every member of society.

He highlighted the significance of this day in the context of the glorious history and cultural heritage of Janajati communities.

"In 2021, PM Modi declared the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Since then, every year on November 15, we observe Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas across the country. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, inaugurated by PM Modi, will continue until January 26, 2024. This yatra, especially in Janajati areas, aims to create awareness about the schemes introduced by PM Modi for the benefit of the people. This step was taken to pass on the historical and cultural heritage of Janajati to the next generation and to honour their glorious contribution to the freedom struggle," said Dr Saha.

He reiterated the commitment of the state and central governments to provide all government flagship schemes to every member of society, emphasising the mission mode approach.

Dr Saha stated, "We are working on a mission mode to provide all kinds of facilities, such as sanitation, financial assistance, housing, food safety, and other basic rights. Awareness is necessary, and that's why the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has been launched. Through this yatra, we aim to deliver all the schemes to people who have been left behind from the benefits of the flagship schemes because we don't want anybody to be left out."

He further said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has started in Tripura, with two vehicles flagged off to travel across the state, especially in Janajati areas.

"We have also decided to launch Proti Ghore Susashan 2.0 after its success last year. During the cabinet meeting, we decided to restart it to provide government schemes to people who have been left out. The Chief Secretary has held meetings with officials at all levels, starting from the Sub-divisional level," he added.

The meeting was attended by Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Janajati Kalyan Minister Bikas Debbarma, Cooperative Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP of Tripura Police Amitabh Ranjan, and others. (ANI)

