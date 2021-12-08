New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the government has engaged common service centres to make grievance redressal mechanism CPGRAMS more inclusive and accessible for all, including differently-abled citizens.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions said that the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) is a continuously evolving platform which strives to add new features as per latest available technology to make it more efficient and user-friendly for all.

Also Read | CDS General Bipin Rawat Dies in IAF Helicopter Crash in Tamil Nadu, Wife Madhulika Rawat Among 12 Others Dead in The Crash.

Singh informed that a total of 1,28,74,337 grievances have been filed under the CPGRAMS platforms in the last 10 years of which 1,19,90,434 have been disposed of.

Similarly, a total of 67,677 appeals were filled in CPGRAMS since the introduction of appeal facility in CPGRAMS in January 2021, he said.

Also Read | Apple Looking Into Call Drop Issue on iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 Models.

CPGRAMS has been integrated with several other grievance portals such as PMO PG portal, President Secretariat PG portal, Cabinet Secretariat PG portal and grievance portals of Department of pension and pensioners welfare, ministry of micro small and medium enterprises and Securities and Exchange Board of India, Singh said.

CPGRAMS has also linked through the web API with the grievance portals of states of Assam, Bihar, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)