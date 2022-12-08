Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that his government has implemented a National Education Policy and because of it, the new generation will be aware of history and culture, adding that the state government is working towards establishing Uttarakhand as a model state in the field of higher education.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the state-level NAAC accreditation workshop and training program organized at DIT College, Dehradun on Wednesday under Higher Education Thinking Camp.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami released the 'Quality Fact Report of NAAC Accreditation of Uttarakhand State', 'Recommendation Report' and 'Innovation in Higher Education Book' based on higher education institutions.

In the presence of the Chief Minister, Higher Education Department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the promotion of entrepreneurship with the country's prestigious institute "Indian Entrepreneurship Development Institute Ahmedabad" in the field of modernization, entrepreneurship and skill development of higher education institutions in the state of Uttarakhand.

Along with this, MoU was also signed with Amrita Vishwavidyapith Kerala for providing a virtual lab facility to the students and Adunet IBM for computer proficiency and IT expertise.

Dhami while welcoming the people associated with the education world participating in the two-day higher education contemplation camp, said, "The churning of this contemplation camp will definitely yield the nectar of knowledge, which will bring qualitative changes in the field of the education system in our state Will be helpful in making improvements."

He said that Uttarakhand, the land of gods, has been illuminating the whole world with the light of its knowledge for centuries.

"Today, the foundation of New India is being laid under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Such a foundation in which new India is becoming self-reliant, many new works are being done in the field of higher education as well, such works in which the new education policy made by blending ancient education system and modern education system is being followed," he said.

He expressed happiness that through the new education policy, the coming generation of the country will be able to get acquainted with the real history and great culture of our country.

"On the one hand, the old education system based on Macaulay's education system was only aimed at providing jobs to the youth. On the other hand, through the new education policy, the youth themselves will be able to become job providers. Through this, the youth will be able to become entrepreneurs and develop startups," said Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working with determination to make Uttarakhand the leading state of the country by 2025.

"As a result of this, the state government has effectively implemented the new education policy in Uttarakhand by adopting the policy of no pendency," he said.

He said that despite having limited resources in the state, Uttarakhand is the first state which has worked to implement the provisions of the National Education Policy in a holistic manner.

"The state government is working towards establishing Uttarakhand as a model state in the field of higher education. In this effort of the government, private sector organizations are also providing their continuous support. The government is determined to make necessary changes in the all-round development of the students and in the education sector," said the CM.

Dhami said that the Quality Fact and Recommendation Report of NAAC Accreditation of Uttarakhand State will prove helpful in deciding the outline of the government's work in the field of higher education. "By providing necessary resources in the state, the government is trying to take higher education to remote areas," he added.

"In the effort of our government to provide education in remote areas, we are getting full cooperation from a prestigious institution like NAAC. Considering the difficult geographical conditions of the state, the regional center of NAAC will prove to be a great gift to the state as well as to other neighbouring states," said Dhami.

He said that the evaluation and accreditation of institutions are mandatory as per the provisions of the National Education Policy and it will definitely help us to improve the quality of institutions in the state with the help of NAAC experts and teachers and officers working in the field of higher education. (ANI)

